Gang Violence | In Sweden, police powers are increased at the expense of citizens’ freedom – This should have been done years ago, says the Minister of Justice

Swedish is turning its ship in the face of worsening gang violence, which can be seen, among other things, in the form of tools offered to the police and other authorities.

The Minister of Justice of Sweden visited Finland by Gunnar Strömmer according to me, this should have been done years ago.

For example, at the beginning of October, the police got more power to perform wiretapping. Wiretapping can be targeted at people who are not suspected of crimes, but who are considered to be possibly intending to commit a serious crime.

“We have opened [poliisille] a new toolkit, the contents of which have previously been used in anti-terrorist activities. I think these would have had a preventive effect if we had used them ten or 15 years ago,” Strömmer tells HS.

in Sweden so we want to reduce citizens’ freedoms in order to increase their security.

Second as an example of this, Strömmer brings up the draft law that will make it easier to confiscate people’s property.

According to him, they want to reverse the burden of proof in these cases. So people would have to prove to the police or other authorities that they really own and have legally acquired, for example, their watch or car.

“We know from the experiences of other countries that this is very important in order to be able to strike directly [rikollisten] to the economy.”

According to Strömmer, the new powers are primarily intended for crime prevention.

“These are big steps because it’s a balancing act between privacy and a functioning police authority. However, the state of balance has changed when we take into account the systematic threat to our open and free society caused by organized crime.”

Swedish according to Strömmer, has traditionally been 10–15 years ahead of Finland, but the operating models of criminal networks have changed so that the time estimate is not necessarily correct. The situation in Finland can therefore become more challenging quite quickly.

“If we had taken similar actions, say 15 years ago in Sweden, we would be in a much better position right now.”

Strommer told at a press conference in mid-October, that they want to make home searches made by the police easier. However, he emphasized both at the press conference and in the HS interview that the police’s new powers must remain within the legal order.

According to Strömmer, we want to curb the violent gang violence shaking the country by, among other things, preventing young children from getting into criminal ways. According to him, younger and younger children have committed more and more serious crimes.

“Currently, it is difficult for the police, social services and schools to exchange information with each other due to legal obstacles. We will remove these obstacles.”

Swedish the head of the police Anders Thornberg by the number of suspects under the age of 18 has increased by almost 30 percent in the current year.

According to Strömmer, the careers of criminals also begin with more serious offenses than before.

“Traditionally, a criminal career has started with some small crimes and gradually accelerated to more serious crimes. That logic doesn’t seem to work anymore in something like this [jengi]in crime.”

According to Strömmer, Sweden wants to learn from both Norway and Finland when it comes to juvenile delinquency. Currently, according to him, social services in Sweden also have to be responsible for young criminals who have committed brutal acts.