Gang Violence | In September, 12 people have already died in violence in Sweden – the map shows the locations

A total of 12 people have died in gang violence during September, one of whom died in an explosion and the others were shot. HS collected the cases of violence on a map.

Sweden the acts of violence that tormented have risen even more in the political debate in recent days. Former prime minister, chairman of the Social Democrats Magdalena Andersson on Thursday even suggested using the military to back up the police in order to curb gang violence.

On Friday, on the other hand, the chairman of the Swedish Legal Committee, the Swedish Democrats Richard Jomshof hinted at the curfew as a way to deal with violence. In addition, he would like to lower the limit of criminal responsibility from fifteen to thirteen.

“Unfortunately, it is not likely that this brutal violence will end soon,” said Sweden’s chief of police on Friday Anders Thornberg public broadcasting company of SVT by.

Thronberg described the acts of violence as unprecedented and terrorism-like in their scope. According to him, the police is increasing its cooperation with the armed forces, which would be seen, for example, in the tasks of supervision and logistics. However, command responsibility for cooperation still belongs to the police.

September has been exceptionally violent in our western neighbor, because by Thursday 11 people had already been shot dead. In addition to these, people have been killed and injured in explosions.

September is for example of SVT according to me, I blacked out December 2019 a month ago.

The background of the violence is largely the showdown between the two leaders of a criminal gang that goes by the name Foxtrot. According to SVT’s official sources, one of these, Rawa Majidia are suspected of embezzling the funds of their drug dealers. Some of the cases are again related to fights between other gangs.

According to SVT, the expansion of violence to the relatives of criminals shows that the showdown is now about honor and revenge in addition to money and power.

HS assembled victims of the September violence to the map in this story. There may be more victims, however, because some of the bloody acts are carried out with, for example, bladed weapons. However, these cases are not taken into account in the statistics related to gang crime.

The data was collected on Friday.

For example, on the seventh of September in Uppsala, a relative of a high-level leader connected to Foxtrot was shot. The woman was of media information about 60 years old when he was killed.

A 13-year-old boy reported missing in Hanige was found from the forest on September 11. He had been shot in the head. According to the prosecuting authorities, the boy had been the victim of brutal gang violence

On September 12, a 25-year-old young man was shot In the stairwell of a house in Uppsala. The suspected shooter was probably looking for someone else when the man who dreamed of becoming a lawyer was in his crosshairs.

28.9. Uppsala. A 25-year-old woman died in the powerful explosion, which also heavily damaged two buildings. Media information According to the report, the intended target of the explosion was Majid’s relative, but the victim was a bystander.