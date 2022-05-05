The armed conflicts that revived after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last July have worsened in the last two weeks, where dozens of people have died, others are injured and eight are missing; while there are thousands who have been forced to leave their homes in the suburbs of Port-au-Prince. While the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti repudiated the forced use of minors.

This Thursday, Civil Protection reported the increase in victims due to the outbreak of the war between two gangs that spread to several neighborhoods in Port-au-Prince. In total, there are already 39 deaths from this dispute, 19 more than the first balance of April 27. In addition, the report published by the entity also reported 68 wounded and eight missing.

While approximately 9,000 people left their homes due to clashes between the ‘400 Mawozo’ and ‘Chen Mechan’ gangs, from the Croix-des-Bouquets neighborhood.

However, the problems have not remained only there, but have spread to other communes such as Cité Soleil, Bajo Delmas and Martissant, the latter located on the southwest exit of the Haitian capital.

“The fighting paralyzes access to the north of the country through national highways 1 and 3, which makes humanitarian access even more difficult, which is strongly compromised for the southern departments,” they explained in the report.

The Civil Protection document added that there was material damage, such as the burning of 23 houses. Meanwhile, the terror spread in the streets prompted 48 schools, five medical centers and eight markets to choose to lower their shutters and the operation of the Varreux terminal, the largest fuel depot in the country, was stopped.

@BINUH_UN Condemns the violence of armed gangs after April 24 that affects the communes of the Nord & Nord-Est of Port-au-Prince, tuant des deceivers d’Haïtiens et blessant et déplaçant des milliers d’autres. — BINUH (@BINUH_UN) May 4, 2022



The context of anarchy that occurred after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, in July 2021, gave rise to a resurgence of gangs and their territorial confrontations. Since then, 16,500 people have fled their homes, according to United Nations data, in Lower Delmas and Martissant alone.

On the other hand, the United Nations Integrated Office in Haiti (Binuh) condemned the fact that the gangs forcibly enlist minors, who are armed and used in conflicts.

They expressed “special concern” about the forced recruitment of young people, which is one of the six serious violations of children’s rights, they indicated through their Twitter account.

In addition, the Binuh called for a national response to quell community violence. He called on the authorities to prosecute and prosecute those suspected of crimes, to try to stop the gangs and to protect human rights.

Last Wednesday, Haiti extradited Germine Joly, one of the leaders of 400 Mawozo, to the United States. ‘Yonyon’ was required by the Columbia justice system for smuggling weapons of war and kidnapping US citizens, among other crimes.

with EFE