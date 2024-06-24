Gladis remembers the night when a burst of gunshots in the air woke up everyone who lived in Puerto Conchero. That gave rise to the first forced displacement of the town of a little more than a thousand inhabitants. The criminals entered two huge vans along the only street that separates the houses from the river and made the cement floor and plastic that covers the house of Gladis, a 78-year-old woman who lives with her youngest daughter who has a disability, rumble. in a house where humidity and time have torn the walls until they fall. On the stove there is boiling bone broth that will be the only meal of the day. “I couldn’t run for my girl. Since I don’t even have a door, I stayed back there determined to whatever would happen,” Gladis recalls. The attack was also by sea. Another group of armed men disembarked in boats with powerful engines and fired again and again at a car until it exploded. Some pieces fell on the zinc roof of Gladis’s house that was hidden in the patio.

In the patio of his house there is a battered bridge of boards raised by some sticks that you cross by putting one foot in front of the other, which leads to a room with walls of cane and wood. His son lives there who was fishing in the sea that day. There were only his daughter-in-law and his six-year-old granddaughter in their pajamas and in bed when the attack occurred. “Those men were shooting, insulting and shouting: Kill him! Kill him!” says Flor, who grabbed the sleeping girl in her arms and, without shoes, ran to the back of the house, where the mangrove is, to hide. between the mud and the branches of the trees. Their neighbors had the same impulse to survive, helping each other to try to get as far away from the houses and bullets as they could. The old woman and the young woman with disabilities stayed in the courtyard, they only came out when the military arrived. The people who were hiding in the mangrove began to come out little by little, afraid with the mud up to their waists. They met on the only street in Puerto Conchero, and there they found out that they had murdered two men and kidnapped two fishermen. “They took them to show them the way to flee through the sea, and they left them healthy on another shore,” says Gladis.

With daylight, and without sleep, almost half of the population packed their things and left town. It was Saturday, May 18, it was the first time they experienced a threat like that and it would be repeated two weeks later. Puerto Conchero is a small rural town that belongs to Guayaquil, although it is unknown to city dwellers because it is almost three hours from the city. This place was one of the most important ports in the sixties because from there the bunches of bananas left on rafts manned by skilled fishermen who crossed the immense Guayas River to the port of Guayaquil, where they were shipped for export.

In Puerto Conchero life happens slowly and around fishing. Only the noise of the boat engines that the fishermen turn on in the early morning disturbs the town for a moment, and they fall asleep again until dawn. Before the attack, a few small grocery, hardware and fishing businesses remained open and were places where people met to talk. The children went to the only school, but the school no longer opened. The students were sent to virtuality, despite the precarious conditions in which they live, where not everyone has electronic equipment or the internet. The houses in Puerto Conchero were built facing the arm of the sea, along a single street that reaches the last piece of land that meets the Pacific.

The second attack also occurred on a Saturday. The armed men, whom the Police identify as members of the criminal gang Los Lobos, entered Puerto Conchero at night, this time violently knocking down the doors of the houses, which were mostly empty. “They were looking for something or someone,” says one of the residents. The next day, another group of residents who refused to leave left the town and the silence is even deeper in Puerto Conchero. The windows are closed and a chain secured by a padlock passes through the doors. During the day, some go for a walk around the empty house, although they don’t know what theft is, they check that everything is going well, clean and leave again. The life of the town that faces the sea, where it is always hot, went out.

Ecuador’s armed war is also fought at sea, without any control. The immense Guayas River has hundreds of arms of the sea that cross towns like Puerto Conchero where they leave a trail of violence and fear. They extort fishermen, charging them between 30 and 100 dollars a month for each boat. They mark them with flags so that when they are at work, other groups know that they are already paying the vaccine. There have been deaths due to not paying them, but the news about them does not reach the continent. They live threatened and are abandoned to their fate.

But a massacre on the high seas, which occurred this week, specifically on Tuesday, revealed the problem. Eight people were murdered on the Puntilla island that belongs to El Guabo, in the province of El Oro. The criminals are members of the Los Lobos gang, who have control of that entire area, according to authorities. The armed individuals landed on Puntilla Island and took eight men who they later murdered and burned in two boats near the place. Only one suspect in the macabre crime has been arrested.

From the shore of the beach in the Bajo Alto commune you can see Puntilla Island. Some residents even heard the shots that night of June 18. Bajo Alto is a tourist place with an extensive beach where restaurants have been built on the edge to delight in its gastronomy of fresh seafood and coastal flavor. But there is no one. Not a soul. Everything is empty in Bajo Alto. At Ofelia’s restaurant, the sauces are still on the table waiting for a customer to arrive. But actually the last time someone sat at their table was two months ago. “This city has become a cemetery,” says the woman who is about to turn 82. The massacre did not occur in this place, but they took the bodies of the men murdered on the high seas there and the stigma remained on Bajo Alto, which did not rest for a single day due to the buoyant tourism of a town that did not know of crimes and where they were worried. to create infrastructure to continue living from tourism and fishing. Most of the restaurant owners are older adults who have been part of this transformation of the place. Now they survive on what their children who have migrated to other cities provide them to survive. “Sometimes we don’t even have enough to eat,” admits Ofelia, who was left in charge of her granddaughter to take care of her and with whom she sometimes goes hungry. Her world falls apart because of violence.

