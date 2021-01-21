The Dubai Criminal Court began the trial of a gang consisting of five Africans who targeted employees of a company after they left a bank in the Muraqqabat area, and forcibly stole four million dirhams from them at knife threat, and the Public Prosecution in the same case referred two women and other men who had cash collected from the crime Although they know it was stolen.

One of the victims said that he went out at about 2 pm accompanied by his colleague from the bank near the Mazaya Center after cashing a check for four million dirhams, and they deposited the money in a black bag, then they got into a car and moved to the Muraqabat area completely far from the bank, while the defendants were pursuing them.

He added that they returned to Warba Center in Al Muraqqabat, where the company is located, and was surprised by three people with African features attacking them all of a sudden, one of whom blew a knife in his face while the other removed the bag, pointing out that he tried to resist him but punched him hard in the shoulder, and he took the bag and fled from the place. Police on the spot.

For his part, a Dubai police witness said that a research team was formed that implemented a containment plan to speed up the arrest of the accused, and the investigations led to the identification of five suspects, who rented a vehicle for the purpose of heading to banks and monitoring their clients and robbing them.

He added that the gang members spotted the victim and made sure that they had a large sum of money, then they tracked them to the headquarters of their company, then surprised them there, and fled, but the Dubai police were on the lookout for them, so they recovered from one of the defendants an amount of one million and 300 thousand dirhams, his share of the operation, and seized the amount of 570 thousand dirhams With a woman and 200,000 dirhams with another who were about to transfer her to the country of one of the defendants, the same accused also guided the amount of 521 thousand and 900 dirhams, which he hid in an abandoned house.

One of the defendants admitted that he planned to carry out these crimes with others, by closely monitoring bank clients and monitoring those who carried large sums of them, and then a suitable opportunity came to attack them, pointing out that he handed over his share of the operation to the sixth and seventh accused, and one of them transferred an amount to his account in his country. Guide about the rest of the stolen amounts.





