The Dubai Criminal Court began the trial of a gang consisting of eight people accused of robbing an electronics store and stealing one million and 900 thousand dirhams, with a new ruse where three of them assumed the status of policemen, and took two of the store’s employees, in a car to the International City area, leaving the store open without Employees, then their partners entered and stole the money in collusion with an employee of the company who was aware of the funds.

A partner in the store said in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, that he was present at the company’s headquarters and three people came claiming to be from the investigations, and they requested the trade license. He and the employee present, and one of them took the keys, then drove him to a car containing a person wearing short “shorts”, and told him that they would take him to the Rashidiya police station, and he must remain silent.

He added that they drove for 10 minutes, stopped and then continued on their way to the International City, pointing out that he asked them for water to drink, so they stood in front of a grocery store and allowed him and the other victim to go out to buy water, and one of the defendants asked him to buy an energy drink for him.

The victim added that he was surprised, after leaving the grocery store with his colleague, that the accused had disappeared, so he called his partner and told him what had happened and asked him to go to the company to check on, and when the latter went, he was surprised by the scattering of the store’s items and saw the safe is open and the money was not present.

A Dubai police witness stated that he participated in the arrest of two defendants, and one of them admitted that the first accused had offered them theft of the store as he was witnessing unauthorized money transfers, and he asked him to assume the role of a fake detective, and he went with him and another accused to there, while two waited. Two others were in the area, and when they got there, they combed it to make sure that it was free of policemen, and three of them entered the store, then returned with the victims and took them in a car to the International City and they were asking them about illegal activities, pointing out that the rest of the accused in the incident went to the shop And they stole it.

While the first accused admitted that he planned the operation after an employee of the company told him “the sixth accused” of unauthorized financial transfers in the store, and he distributed roles among the accused, so that a number of them played the role of policemen, while the others sneaked into the store and stole the treasury, pointing out that his share of the operation was 250 thousand dirhams, while the rest of the money was distributed to the defendants according to their roles.





