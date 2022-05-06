A gang of international arms smugglers is accused of smuggling an arsenal of weapons from the Netherlands to Poland using parcel deliverers. Europol reports this on Friday. A leader in our country has been arrested and several house searches have been carried out. Both authorities in the Netherlands and Poland were involved in the operation.
