Nigeria is the 6th country where religious persecution is most severe in the world, according to the World Watch List of the NGO Open Doors | Photo: Pixabay

Gang members set fire to a church in the town of Fadam Kamantan, southern Kaduna state, Nigeria, and murdered seminarian Na’Aman Stephen Danlami, 25, who burned to death at the scene.

According to local newspapers, the criminals tried to kidnap the community leader, however, when their plan was thwarted, they set fire to the church and fled. The other Christians who were at the scene managed to leave the property before it was completely destroyed.

The president of the Christian Association (CAN) of Kaduna state, John Hayab, confirmed the death of the leader to the Nigerian newspaper Punchstating that “it is very sad to see murders of this type still happening in the country”.

The episode took place a few days after an attack within a community in the state of Taraba, also in Nigeria, in which a Christian couple was murdered, others were injured and six people were kidnapped.

In recent years, the African country has increased records of religious persecution against evangelical communities. A survey carried out by the NGO Portas Abertas, which investigates cases of violence against Christians around the world, places Nigeria among the first placed in the ranking of persecution because of faith.

One of the means most used by extremist groups to combat Christianity is kidnapping. The organization’s latest data collection on the disappearance of Christians showed that the country registered 4,726 cases, between October 2021 and September 2022 alone.