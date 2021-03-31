The Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation overturned an appeals ruling that sentenced two defendants to three months in prison and deported them from the state, accusing them of, in association with others, with defrauding a person and seizing 220,000 dirhams from him, after obtaining his bank data in a fraudulent manner.

In the details, the Public Prosecution in Abu Dhabi charged two defendants, one of them anonymous, with fraudulent charges of seizing 220,000 dirhams from the victim, as an unknown person called him on his mobile phone claiming that he was an employee of a bank in the country, and that his phone number won 250,000 dirhams. This led to his deception and compelled him to provide them with his credit card numbers and password, and they were able to withdraw the seized amount.

Abu Dhabi Misdemeanor Court ruled that the defendants be imprisoned for a period of three months and ordered to deport them from the state, compel them to pay the due fees, and refer the civil case to the competent court, and they appealed the ruling. The Abu Dhabi Court of Appeal decided to accept the appeals in form and in the matter, rejecting them and upholding the appealed ruling for them. The judgment was not accepted by the first and second defendants, so we appealed against it before the Court of Cassation.

For its part, the court clarified in the merits of its judgment that it is proven from the papers that the lawyer who decided to appeal the cassation on behalf of the first convicted person was delegating the lawsuit under a power of attorney whose number was referred to in the power of attorney attached to the appeal file and was not submitted to verify the character of the reporter. Decided by him without capacity. She indicated that the second accused, in his appeal against the contested judgment, lamented that he based his conviction on the evidence derived from the research and investigation report without stating its content and directing his reliance on it with what is defective and deserves to be revoked, pointing out that it is legally decided that the evidence on which the court relies must be shown and a statement Its performance in the judgment is sufficiently clear, it is not sufficient to merely refer to it, rather it is necessary to list the content of each evidence and mention its performance in a comprehensive manner, showing the extent of his support for the incident as the court is convinced of it and the extent of his agreement with the rest of the evidence approved by the judgment so that it becomes clear how he is inferring it. The appellant and the appealed against relied on, among other things, the appellant’s conviction and others on the research and investigation report without mentioning its performance, as it is defective and must be revoked.

The court ruled, firstly, not to accept the appeal of the first accused in a form to file it without having any capacity, and secondly to the appeal lodged by the second appellant to overturn the contested judgment with the effect of the appeal extending to the first contestant whose appeal was not accepted in form, returning the security amount assigned to him, and setting a session to review the matter.





