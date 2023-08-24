Gang rapes and chocolate women, addiction to daily horror gives no respite to our tortured consciences

Perhaps Did the disturbed minds that produced that living scenography want to represent an edible chocolate mermaid? No but a wonderful opportunity for those who are obsessed with the compulsive spurt to tell it. Certainly if they wanted to amaze they succeededbetween a mass rape and the plastic representation of the most blatant political foul language. But the step from initial amazement to generalized indifference is very short and predictable.



Only one girl was surprised by so much havoc, a solitary indignation that made it possible to discover the usual Augustan scoundrelin the provincial, vulgar and violent game of “let’s see who shoots bigger” as in the best habits of the brutal public debate.

The Resort’s apologies arrived punctually and were useless, since the event had already been recorded and therefore not susceptible to censorship or sanctions of any kind. Addiction to daily horror gives no respite to our battered consciences, because everything seems possible when nothing is basically forbidden. Visual, verbal, ethical and aesthetic anarchy is the stylistic feature of a destabilized country, upset, perpetually in a state of alcohol, and looking for other horrors that can overcome the rape videos, the assorted beatings, the undifferentiated fights and some attempts at scandal (such as sex, money, power). All perpetually “on air”.

Nothing can scandalize us anymore, if “the people, the people”, society accepts the logic that in any case there will be no consequences, be it Goldfinger scenes, or appeals after appeals because the student only had six subjects in September, and therefore why reject her if the TAR agrees with mom and dad’s lawyers.

You see, one begins when young to refuse, to reject the rules, therefore the girl who stigmatized the repugnant composition, in Golfo Aranci, represents an exception in this context of prevarications, subterfuges and subtle submissions, therefore chapeau.

