There are tremendous protests in Pakistan after the incident of gang rape of a foreign woman in front of children. The officer investigating the case blamed the victim for it. After which people became angry and angry. It is being told that in this case, the police have arrested 15 accused so far. A large number of women are protesting against the incident in most cities of Pakistan including Lahore.The incident is reported to be near Lahore, Pakistan. According to Pakistani media report, a woman from France was going from Lahore to Gujranwala with her two children on Thursday morning. During this time his car suddenly stopped. In the dark night, the woman decided to sit in the car and wait till help arrived.

Gang rape in front of children

The woman told the police in her report that some people came and broke the car window and pulled her out. After this, these people gangraped in front of the victim’s children in a nearby farm. The attackers also took with them the victim’s jewelry, cash and three ATM cards.

Women protest

None of the arrested are related to the case

Police has arrested 15 people in this case. However, the news agency AP quoted a police officer as saying that many of the 15 people caught were not related to the incident. Following the irresponsible statements of Lahore Police Chief Omar Sheikh, the principal investigator in the case, the Pakistanis became angry and protests began in several cities.

Investigative police chief told the victim responsible

Lahore Police Chief Omar Sheikh blamed the victim woman for the incident. He said that no one in Pakistani society would allow his sister and daughter to travel alone on so many nights. They should have used a safe road and should have enough petrol in the car. He also said that since the woman is a resident of France, she considered Pakistan safe.

People raging in Pakistan

Protests started in Pakistan after his statement. Several leaders associated with the government and the opposition have publicly condemned the police chief’s statement. Pakistan’s human rights minister Shireen Mazari called her remarks unacceptable. He said that the incident of rape can never be rationalized.