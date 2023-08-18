Gang rape, the sentence that causes discussion. Acquitted for “educational deficit”

Two nineteen year old boys they were judged not punishable by the judges. They were accused of gang sexual assault towards an 18 year old. But the investigating judge has decided for them absolution. According to the magistrate “they could not have the perception of no of that girl having a very distorted conception of sex that led them into error”. These are some passages – we read in the Corriere della Sera – of the reasons for the sentence last March issued by the investigating judge of the court of Florence, with which two young people, 19-year-olds at the time of the events were acquitted of the charge of violence against an 18-year-old girl during a house party in 2018.

