Imran Khan’s Riyasat-e-Madina is not taking the name of stopping atrocities with minorities in Pakistan. A case of rape has come to light with a 15-year-old Hindu teenager in Sindh province of Pakistan. It is being told that armed Hindus kidnapped the Hindu girl and threw her on the road after gang-raping her.

According to Pakistani human rights activist Rahat Austin, the girl’s condition remains critical. Just a few days ago, a 17-year-old Hindu teenager committed suicide in Tharparkar district of Sindh province of Pakistan. Family members say that the Hindu girl was raped a year ago and the criminals were blackmailing her.

Teenager faints and commits suicide

Family members said that the teenager committed suicide by being upset over it. This incident of suicide is of Dalan-jo-Tara. Villagers removed the dead body of the girl from the well and her postmortem has been done. The girl’s father said, “The girl was gangraped by three men in July last year and the accused in the case are out on bail.”

The girl’s father told that the rapists were from influential family and they were blackmailing and torturing the girl. According to the report of Dawn News, the accused had made a video of demeanor with the girl and they were threatening to go viral. The SSP of the district said that the initial medical report confirmed the gang rape of the girl.

Imran suggested hanging the rapists publicly

In Imran Khan’s ‘Riyasat-e-Medina’, the incidents of rape against Hindu girls are not taking the name of being stopped and the criminals are fearlessly engaged in bullying. In Pakistan recently, after the incident of rape by a foreign woman with a car, Imran suggested hanging or chemical sterilization of such rapists.

Imran Khan called for creating a national register of sexual abusers. In a conversation with a TV channel, the Pakistani PM said that he felt that there was a need to do chemical sterilization immediately. If this is not the case, at least rapists should undergo surgery so that they do not commit sexual offenses again in the future.