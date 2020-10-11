1. A case of gang rape has come to light from a woman in Buxar, Bihar. Daraindo not only carried out the gang-rape incident with the woman, but also murdered her 5-year-old son. Later both were thrown into the bushes. The victim’s condition remains critical. The police has arrested one of the two accused. https://bit.ly/2GY7IK1

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started distributing property cards today through video conference under ‘Swamy’ scheme. He said that this is a historic step to change rural India. This initiative will enable villagers to use their land and property as financial capital, in return for which they will be able to avail loans and other financial benefits from banks. https://bit.ly/2SHp1BS

3. In the Hathras case, the CBI has registered an FIR and started investigation. The CBI has formed a team to investigate. In the CBI FIR, only Sandeep is named as an accused, but in this case a section of gangrape has been added. A hearing will be held in the Lucknow Bench of Allahabad tomorrow. https://bit.ly/3iOsPfj

4. BJP today released the third list of 46 candidates for the Bihar Assembly elections. Two women candidates have been given tickets in the list of these candidates, including Renu Devi from Bettiah and Asha Sinha from Fatuha. https://bit.ly/33LoVzr

5. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that the car shed of the proposed metro in Aarey Colony of Mumbai will now be built in the Kanjurmarg area. Aare’s 800 acres of land has now been declared as forest land. At the same time, he said that the FIR against the people who demonstrated against Aare metro carshed will be withdrawn. https://bit.ly/2GPvI2i

For other minor big news abplive.com But welcome