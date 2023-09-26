Home page World

Two girls were raped in the troubled Italian town of Caivano. The outrage still resonates. The victims are just ten and twelve years old.

Caivano – In the southern Italian town of Caivano, two underage girls were raped by youth gangs. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni spoke of an “inhumane act” that now has consequences – there were nine arrests.

Nine people arrested after gang rape in Italy

The victims of the gang rape were two girls aged ten and 12. In Italy, the region in the suburb of Caivano is considered a stronghold for organized crime. Among the people now arrested are seven minors and two adults, the Naples public prosecutor’s office reported on Tuesday (September 26th). They are accused of raping the two girls and filming the act with their cell phones.

In a southern Italian city, two girls were apparently raped by several people. They are only 10 and 12 years old. © R4924_italyphotopress/Imago

Investigators reconstructed how the crime could have happened in the days after the investigation began. Accordingly, the young people are said to have lured the two girls to an abandoned sports center in the notorious Parco Verde district. The rape is said to have occurred there, which the alleged perpetrators filmed. Apparently it wasn’t just a video that was recorded: According to several Italian media reports, the gang rape was broadcast using a live video call.

The girls are said to have been raped by the groups beforehand

As is further reported, the gang rape at the end of August was not the alleged perpetrators’ first crime. The two girls had apparently already been abused by young people in other places. The municipality of Caivano with just over 35,000 inhabitants is considered a social hotspot in Italy. The Camorra mafia organization, which is active in the Campania region, is based in this area.

After the gang rape in Caivano, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited the southern Italian city. © ZUMA Wire/Imago

The right-wing politician Giorgia Meloni announced tough action against the perpetrators and appointed a special government representative to take care of the problems in the city. Meloni herself came under criticism after the gang rape when her partner Andrea Giambruno said on a talk show: “If you go dancing, you have every right to get drunk. But if you avoid getting drunk and losing your senses, you might also avoid getting into certain problems and meeting a wolf.”

Certain similarities can be drawn to the case of alleged gang rape by six Germans in Mallorca, which made waves internationally in July 2023. The suspected perpetrators also recorded their crimes there. (rd with dpa)