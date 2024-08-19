Aggravated gang rape of a minorThese are the very serious accusations of the Rimini Prosecutor’s Office which has opened a file with the investigations entrusted to the Carabinieri, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Davide Ercolani.

The investigation began after a 16-year-old girl called 911 for help, disoriented and scared, after being abandoned on the street by two men.

The subsequent visit to the hospital would have confirmed the suspicions of sexual violence.The young girl allegedly told health workers and the police that she did not remember what happened, also because of her drug use.

According to the victim’s own story, the minor had agreed with two men to go out the previous evening. He would have then taken drugs with the two strangers. According to the Carabinieri and the Rimini Public Prosecutor’s Office, the case may not be isolated, but may be part of a widespread phenomenon of child prostitution, organised via the web..