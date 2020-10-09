There is anger among people across the country about the incident of Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. On the other hand, Dadri Kotwali police of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh is not serious about gangrape. A case of gang rape has come to light with a student studying in 7th grade of Dadri town. The victim’s family has accused the police of not taking action in the gang rape case. The victim’s family alleges that the police have not taken any action even after filing a complaint against the accused.On the contrary, the pressure of compromise is being made through a leader on behalf of the accused. On the other hand, the police say that an FIR has been lodged against the accused in this case. Both have been detained for questioning. Medical examination of the victim has also been conducted. According to the information, a 7th class student from Dadri town has accused two youths of committing gang rape. The victim’s family says that the top police officials did not take any action against the accused.

Forced settlement pressure

Taking advantage of this, the accused is forcibly pressuring the agreement through a leader from the side. The victim says that she was abducted from outside the house. The two accused then gangraped. It is alleged that others along with the victim’s family gathered at Kotwali to register an FIR. His case was then filed. DCP Women’s Crime Vrinda Shukla said that two accused have been detained after filing a case on the complaint of the victim. The victim has been given medical treatment.