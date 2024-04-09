Four Italians have been arrested in Palma de Mallorca for an alleged sexual assault against a young Brazilian woman. According to local media reports, the investigations refer to an alleged rape that took place on Sunday at dawn after the young woman had met one of the suspects in a nightclub in Playa de Palma. Judicial sources cited by Diario de Mallorca hypothesize that the attack occurred inside a rented apartment.

One of the suspects had reportedly met the woman at a bar on Saturday evening. Around 5am on Sunday, when the nightclub closed, the couple decided to go to the apartment, located in Playa de Palma, by taxi. Here the two apparently had consensual sexual intercourse, but the situation degenerated when the other three boys entered the room and subjected the woman to gang violence.

Having managed to escape with the passport of one of the tourists, the victim reported the incident to the National Police, facilitating the rapid capture of the suspects who were supposed to leave that same morning. Officers then searched the apartment for evidence relating to the alleged assault. The girl was taken to a medical center, where she was examined and it was certified that she had injuries consistent with sexual assault.

This morning the four members of the 'Italian gang' – as the Iberian newspaper writes – were brought to justice and a court decreed that they would be sent to prison without bail for the alleged gang sexual assault.