Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday termed the gang rape in Hathras as a “transcendence of cruelty” and hoped that justice would be done to the victim. A 19-year-old Dalit girl, who was a victim of gang rape in Hathras, died in Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday morning.

On September 14, a 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped in a village in Chandpa police station area of ​​Hathras district. The police have arrested four accused in this case.

Kohli, playing IPL in UAE, tweeted, “What happened in Hathras is inhuman and beyond cruelty.” Hopefully, the perpetrators of this heinous crime will be punished. “

What happened in #Hathras is inhumane and goes beyond cruelty. Hope the culprits of this heinous crime will be brought to justice. #JusticeForManishaValmiki – Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 29, 2020

Police said the victim was admitted to JN Medical College Hospital in Aligarh after the incident, she was sent to Delhi for treatment on Monday (28 September) as her condition was critical. Earlier, the Superintendent of Police, Hathras Superintendent of Police, Vikrant Veer had told that the girl’s throat was also pressed during the incident which caused her tongue to come out and get cut.