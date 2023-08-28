ROME. «I thank God and I thank Meloni». The day after the call to collective responsibility dispersed in a semi-deserted church, Don Maurizio Patriciello breathes a slight sigh of relief. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will go to Caivano, in that Green Park which has been back in the news for days due to the dramatic story of a gang rape of two little girls aged 10 and 12.

“I intend to welcome theinvitation from Don Patriciello to go there but mine will not be a simple visit – Meloni would have said speaking in the Council of Ministers -: we will offer security to the population, the sports center must be restored and made operational as soon as possible ». Don Patriciello had launched his appeal the other day: «I thank the Prime Minister who accepted my invitation. He showed sensitivity. As a believer, I thank the Lord who gives us the strength to go forward and not to give up”. Tomorrow, in the meantime, the demonstration called by the citizens’ committees will start from his church, the parish of San Paolo Apostolo, in the Green Park, to show support and solidarity with the victims of rape. And who knows how many of him will respond to this call for redemption. The organizers hope for an awakening of consciences, dormant for too long and subject to organized crime which dictates the law in the Green Park.

On Sunday, for example, there were few people in church and few attended the homily of Don Patriciello who invited everyone not to look away: “When these stories happen, no one can wash their hands and say: I don’t center”. The priest will be in the front row, alongside him also some politicians: the deputy of the Green-Left Alliance Francesco Emilio Borrelli and also various exponents of the 5 Star Movement have communicated their adhesion. “Faced with these facts, one cannot and must not remain indifferent, they concern everyone,” M5S MPs, Michele Gubitosa (member of the Anti-Mafia Commission of Inquiry), Pasquale Penza, Antonio Caso, Carmela Auriemma and the regional coordinator Salvatore Micillo.

From the parish we will move on foot to the abandoned Delphinia sports center where the violence against the two little cousins ​​took place, who are now – as a result of a provision by the Juvenile Court of Naples – entrusted to a family home where they can see family members in a protected environment and under the supervision of a psychologist. Emotionally difficult situation. The parents of one of the two girls have announced their willingness to leave the Green Park, to recreate a serene living environment necessary to welcome their child back. But to move they need money and today, through their lawyer (the lawyer Angelo Pisani), they have explicitly turned to the Government asking for a hand: «Help us change cities to give our children a future, to snatch them from the clutches of pedophilia, prostitution and crime”.

The family of the eldest of the two cousins ​​raped in Caivano wrote a letter to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to ask that the issue of the minor emergency be brought up on the CDM table. A letter to ask for an ad hoc law capable of protecting victims of violence, pedophilia and prostitution and their families: it was written by the mother of one of the two girls who were victims of rape in Caivano who, together with her lawyer Angelo Pisani, addressed the premier a heartfelt appeal: “President, we are in your hands: take us away from this hell”. “We are waiting for you – writes the woman – to show you the horrors and degradation of these suburbs, here there is not only crime, drugs and the Camorra, often the alibi of politics in not solving problems, but pedophilia, violence and prostitution”. Then the request for targeted interventions, ad hoc legislation and funds to get to the heart of the problems: «Because Mafia repentants have the possibility of returning to live in a condition of protection together with their families and non-criminal victims, such as not two abused girls, without the possibility of being able to have a new life with their families away from the ogres and from hell». “When in some time they are returned to their parents – the mother recalls – these girls will return to live where they were raped, running serious risks and this is not right, it is possible”.

We will see. For now there is the premier’s commitment to reach Caivano, not for a catwalk but to mark the first step of a path to the redemption of an area that is a “black hole”. Here not even the many numbers of arrests, kidnappings, investigations also signed by the forces of order and investigators fail to make a difference. In 13 months, as communicated by Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, there have been 223 arrests, including that of the fugitive clan leader Antonio Angelino, last July 9, and 408 reported in 13 months. Yet organized crime continues to do business, continues to move undisturbed and gag consciences.