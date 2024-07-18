Sestri Levante – The Carabinieri of Sestri Levante have dismantled a gang of drug dealers and extortionists, all young, who operated in the municipalities of Sestri Levante, Cogorno, Lavagna and Santo Stefano. In total, 1,000 have been reported four precautionary custodyone in prison and three under house arrest.

The Carabinieri of the Company have for months monitored and filmed the movements of the group of boys from Tigullio who often in addition to selling hashish they used violence to recover the sums of money owed for the narcotic.