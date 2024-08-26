A criminal organization operating under the criminal modality known as the ‘uncle’s tale’ was dismantled in Buenos Aires, Argentina, after a series of operations carried out by the City Police. The gang, made up of three men and two women from the gypsy community, was dedicated to defrauding elderly people by pretending to be their grandchildren in telephone calls.

How did scams work?

The strategy used by the criminals consisted of a well-planned deception. When contacting their victims, they would start the conversation with a familiar greeting. If the elderly person did not recognize the voice, the scammers would claim to have health problems, such as a sore throat, to justify the difference in their tone.

They then put forward different pretexts to induce panic, such as claiming that the government was going to seize pensions or that the value of the dollar would fall dramatically, encouraging victims to hand over their savings. Once older people realised the fraud, it was too late.

The police investigation, which began in July, arose after a person from Junín was scammed by this organization. The criminals managed to obtain a loot of 17,000 dollars on that occasion.

Given this situation, the Buenos Aires police requested the cooperation of the Communal Investigations Division 1 South of the City Police, which established surveillance in various properties located in the neighborhoods of Belgrano, Palermo, Monte Castro and Flores.

What did the police find?

During the raids carried out on July 18, one of the gang’s main operating centres was found: an apartment that functioned as a call centre, equipped with analogue telephones, computers and other devices used to carry out the scams. Despite the seriousness of the crime, the suspects were released from prison after their initial arrest, but they remain charged with fraud.

Sources from the City Police explained that these gangs usually act in an organized manner, dividing roles between those who make the calls, those who collect the money and those who locate the victims. In addition, they use temporarily rented apartments to make it difficult to track them and constantly change location.

Wiretaps obtained during the investigation revealed that The group made between 300 and 500 calls a day in order to attract new victims. In addition, it was discovered that the gang planned to extend its criminal activities to kidnapping for ransom, operating during the day in robberies under the “uncle’s tale” modality and at night in kidnappings. The investigation continues, and the authorities seek to completely dismantle the operation of this dangerous organization.

