Gang of smugglers of Russian military aircraft components arrested in Russia

FSB agents seized more than one hundred aircraft parts.
EFE / EPA / PRESS SERVICE OF THE RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE
FSB agents seized more than a hundred aircraft parts.
The gang was engaged in the acquisition of components for military airplanes and helicopters.
The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia announced this Thursday the arrest of a gang of smugglers of Russian military aircraft and helicopter components, whose destination was countries of Western Europe and Ukraine.
The criminal group, according to the FSB, consisted of citizens of Ukraine and one of the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, and dedicated to the acquisition and repair of components and spare parts for military aircraft and helicopters in order to smuggle them out of Russia to Western Europe.
The contraband pieces, added the FSB, had as recipients foreign buyersto also meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Security, which did not specify the number of detainees, indicated that a case was opened against all of them. criminal proceedings for arms smugglinga crime punishable by up to twelve years in prison.
“The FSB agents seized more than a hundred parts for aircraft for military use, 117,000 US dollars and 59,000 euros“, he added.
EFE
