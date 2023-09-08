Friday, September 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gang of smugglers of Russian military aircraft components arrested in Russia

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 8, 2023
in World
0
Gang of smugglers of Russian military aircraft components arrested in Russia

Close


Close

Russia sends military vehicles and aircraft to Kazakhstan

FSB agents seized more than one hundred aircraft parts.

Photo:

EFE / EPA / PRESS SERVICE OF THE RUSSIAN MINISTRY OF DEFENSE

FSB agents seized more than a hundred aircraft parts.

The gang was engaged in the acquisition of components for military airplanes and helicopters.

See also  "Russia must allow humanitarian partners to bring aid to the war zone."

The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia announced this Thursday the arrest of a gang of smugglers of Russian military aircraft and helicopter components, whose destination was countries of Western Europe and Ukraine.

(Also read: Russia’s Luna-25 mission leaves a crater on the Moon after a failed moon landing.)

The criminal group, according to the FSB, consisted of citizens of Ukraine and one of the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, and dedicated to the acquisition and repair of components and spare parts for military aircraft and helicopters in order to smuggle them out of Russia to Western Europe.

The contraband pieces, added the FSB, had as recipients foreign buyersto also meet the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Security, which did not specify the number of detainees, indicated that a case was opened against all of them. criminal proceedings for arms smugglinga crime punishable by up to twelve years in prison.

“The FSB agents seized more than a hundred parts for aircraft for military use, 117,000 US dollars and 59,000 euros“, he added.

See also  Britain dismantles Russian armored vehicles in Ukraine and studies them carefully

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Gang #smugglers #Russian #military #aircraft #components #arrested #Russia

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
USA, China and Russia, among the signatories of the declaration for peace and multilateralism

USA, China and Russia, among the signatories of the declaration for peace and multilateralism

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result