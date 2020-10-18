Police have busted a large gang of arms and drug smugglers from across the border in Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Three people involved in this network have been caught. Five and a half kilograms of brown sugar and weapons have been recovered from his possession. Police say it is a large network that was active on the LoC. They used to get supplies from across the border. Which he used to carry forward to the terrorists.According to the information, on 13 October, on the basis of an information, police and army recovered a suspicious bag from Titwal area of ​​Kupwara district. Five pistols and 10 magazines and 138 bullets were recovered from this bag. This item was recovered from an empty house. The police registered a case and started further action. During the investigation, the police caught three people on Sunday.

All three accused lived near LOC

These people have been identified as Tanveer Ahmed, Sajjad Ahmed Kakroo and Zakir Hussain Shah. All three live in areas near the LoC. During his interrogation, the police found five and a half kilos of brown sugar. During strict questioning, the three said that the goods were supplied from Pakistan.

Handlers sent goods to Kashmir

During interrogation, it has been found that the goods were sent from the LoC to the Kashmir Valley on behalf of the handlers on that side. Weapons were to be delivered to the terrorists. Earlier weapons were hidden in the house. Apart from this, the money received by selling drugs was also to be spent in the funding of terrorists.