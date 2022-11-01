Agents of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) and elements of the State Security Secretariat, carried out different actions in the municipalities of Tecámac, Tultepec Y Tepotzotlanto find a group of people denounced for extortion.

According to the investigations of the Mexican authorities, this group of eight subjects, made up of three women and five men, operated as collectors in the loan system called drop by drop.

FGJEM personnel located them in Boulevard Jardines, Section Jardinesin Colonia Heroes Tecámacin the municipality of Tepotzotlán, when moments before a person would have threatened a firearm, demanding a change payment so as not to cause damage.

The detainees were identified as Diego Allan “N”, Yeymi Lizbeth “N”, Gabriela “N”. Brayan “N”, Bleidy Joana “N”, these last two of Colombian nationality and Cristian Javier “N” of Venezuelan nationality.

Those involved, realizing the police presence, tried to flee on a motorcycle, but were caught and arrested; offering money in exchange for not being detained arguing that they are foreigners.

The eight people detained were presented before the Public Ministry Agent, who will determine the legal status and, additionally, the Migration’s national institute will verify the legal status of your stay in the country.