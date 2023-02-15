February 15, 1972

Fire at the mill. Sparks coming from one of the mill’s chimneys caused the first bagasse fire so far this year, in the patios of the sugar mill. The fire broke out on the slopes of one of the bagasse hills accumulated next to the fence that overlooks Leyva street. The voracious element spread rapidly and threatened to reach one of the bagasse conductors, resulting, once again, in the company’s firefighting equipment insufficient to control the flames, for which reason the heroic firefighters were called upon.

Vietcong accuses Saigon. Paris. The Vietcong accused the Saigon government of constantly violating the ceasefire order in South Vietnam and mistreating communist members of the joint military commission, but the two sides were nonetheless proceeding in Paris to a series of discussions on the political future of Vietnam. “At the moment, the delegation of the liberation armed forces (Vietcong and the North Vietnamese army) are being treated shamefully by the South Vietnamese government,” said Vietcong spokesman in Paris Anh Ba Thi.

In March, the CEN fair. Lety Hays, Beatriz Iturríos and Gaby Hernández are three beauties who compete, in the best of contests, for the reign of the traditional annual kermés of the Northwest School Center, which in its 1973 edition is announced for next March 4. The committees that support such beautiful candidates are working hours and hours, all dedicated to obtaining a greater number of votes that will be converted into pesos at the time of the final stretch, carrying out a series of special events.

February 15, 1998

Scandalous educational fraud. Educational and judicial authorities must thoroughly investigate the scandalous fraud with high school certificates detected and disclosed by authorities of the Universidad de Occidente, since it is suspected that it reaches unsuspected magnitudes. It is inadmissible that higher education institutions lend themselves to extending study documents that were not carried out, defrauding both students and the productive sectors and society itself, with the sole purpose of profiting from them.

Gang members accused of Posadas crime.

San Diego. US federal authorities filed conspiracy charges against 10 gang members, alleged gunmen for the Arellano Félix family, for participating in the plan to assassinate Cardinal Juan Jesús Posadas Ocampo. Alan Bersin, federal attorney for southern California, assured that the cardinal’s crime, where his driver also died, shot to death in 1993 at the Guadalajara airport, Jalisco, was planned on United States territory. “They are being charged not with the murder, but with his act of conspiracy in the United States, even though the crime occurred in Mexico,” he said.

Barrio Logan, where the accused gang members come from, is a Latino community located 10 minutes from San Diego and 25 from Tijuana and is considered one of the most dangerous in the county. Of the 10 gunmen, three are detained in the United States, two in various prisons in Mexico and five more are fugitives. According to Bersin, the gunmen were found by David Barrón, alias “EL CH”, who died during the attack against journalist Jesús Blancornelas, in December last year in Tijuana.