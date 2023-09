How did you feel about the content of this article?

Jimmy Chérizier speaking to reporters in 2021 | Photo: EFE/Johnson Sabin

Jimmy Chérizier, leader of the most powerful gang in Haiti, called for an armed rebellion last Tuesday (19) to overthrow the country’s current government, which is led by Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

“We are launching the fight to overthrow Ariel Henry’s government in any way,” Chérizier told Reuters.

“Our fight will be with weapons”, he added.

Chérizier, also known as “Barbecue”, is a former Haitian police officer who became leader of the G-9 and Family gang, which brings together the most dangerous factions in Haiti, after the intensification of the humanitarian crisis in the country.

According to information from the British newspaper The Guardian, Chérizier’s call for an armed rebellion against the government came after reports emerged that the United States is seeking to ask the United Nations Security Council for approval of a military intervention in the country, which would be led by Kenya, with the aim of confronting the growing security crisis affecting the Caribbean country.

The situation in Haiti has deteriorated drastically since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Currently, the Haitian population is experiencing a constant increase in the number of kidnappings and sexual violence. Furthermore, gangs control a large part of the country’s capital, Port-au-Prince.

There is also the blocking of supply routes, orchestrated by these gangs, which end up contributing to the serious food shortages that affect millions of Haitians every day.