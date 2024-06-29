Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/29/2024 – 17:06

Four armed men broke into a house and took a resident hostage on Rua Groenlândia, in Jardim Europa, a neighborhood in the west of São Paulo, this Saturday, 29th. According to the State Public Security Secretariat (SSP), the victim was released unharmed after negotiations with the police.

The incident took place around 11 am and the police arrived at the scene when the four suspects were still inside the residence, along with the resident – ​​the SSP did not inform who called the PM or whether there were more people inside the house.

Early in the incident, the police managed to arrest three of the alleged invaders, but the fourth refused to surrender, taking the resident hostage. After negotiations with the Special Tactical Actions Group (Gate) of the Military Police, the suspect surrendered and released the resident unharmed.

Two firearms used by the group and a vehicle with altered license plates were seized, according to the SSP. No information was released about possible items stolen from the victims.

The case was forwarded to the 15th Police Precinct, where the suspects were also sent. They remain in custody and at the disposal of the courts, which will now judge the case.

Military police officers from the 23rd Military Police Battalion (23rd BPM/M) and teams from the Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar (Rota) and the Special Tactical Actions Group (Gate) participated in the operation.