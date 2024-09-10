The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) maintains the hypothesis that a dispute between gangs was the cause of the massacre that left five dead, at least three minors, at a quinceañera party that took place on Saturday in the San Felipe del Real neighborhood.

Yesterday, the social representation identified four of the deceased, three of them teenagers and a 19-year-old man. The District Attorney for the Northern Zone, Carlos Manuel Salas, said that although there is no firm line of investigation, it is believed that both victims and attackers belong to antagonistic groups of minors, who both work for the criminal group La Línea. However, he did not give further details. Of the five dead, the FGE identified a woman, the first of them by the initials JJVB, 14 years old. Also a male, KAHR, 16 years old; another man as IMO, 17, in addition to Daniel TH, 19 years old. The fifth victim, another male, between 15 and 20 years old, remains in the Forensic Medical Service (Semefo), without identification. The attack occurred on Marcelo Caraveo and Santa Isabel streets, in the northwest of the city. Following the violent event, ambulances, elements of the Mexican Army, the National Guard and the municipal police arrived, who guarded the crime scene until the arrival of the various teams from the Northern District Attorney’s Office for the investigation of the multiple homicide. At the scene, a woman was left dead between a post and a garbage can very close to the door of the house where the attack took place, while the men were left on the sidewalk.

