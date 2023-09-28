Gang crime | The Swedish government is investigating how the army can help the police in fighting gang crime

Prime Minister Kristersson said on Thursday evening that he had invited the Swedish police director and the commander of the defense forces to his speech.

Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson told a press conference on Thursday that he was investigating the possibility of the country’s defense forces helping the police in the fight against gang crime.

The Swedish public broadcasting company reports on the matter, among others SVT mixed Dagens Nyheter -magazine.

Kristersson, who represents the moderate coalition, said that he had invited the Swedish police chief and the commander of the defense forces to discuss the matter on Friday.

“We will do what is necessary to restore security to Sweden,” Kristersson said.

Kristersson also hinted at the possibility of changes in the law at the press conference.

“Swedish legislation is not designed for gang warfare and child soldiers, but we are now changing this,” said Kristersson.

Swedish afternoon newspaper Aftonbladet said earlier on Thursday that the Social Democratic Party wants a chairman Magdalena Andersson including help from the country’s army to contain the country’s violence.

Andersson is the country’s former prime minister.

Criminologist Maria Normann said to HS after the publication of the interview, that Andersson’s exit reflects how fed up and alarmed the Swedes are with the situation.

Aftonbladet said based on his information that the government is handling the matter, but the Minister of Defense Paul Jonson hasn’t admitted it yet.

The newspaper asked the minister if it was possible that the Swedish army could help the police.

“There are no such plans now,” Jonson told Aftonbladet.

Jonson said that the government is dealing with strengthening the country’s security police (Säpo) and improving the police’s resilience in case of crisis and war situations. He estimates that this work cannot be applied to gang crime, which has been a big topic of conversation in Sweden recently.

He reminded that the army can already help the police if a terrorist attack takes place in the country. However, this is not the case in the current situation.

in Sweden since 2018, more than 270 people have died in shootings, and the police are evaluated about 30,000 people belonging to gangs. At the European level, an exceptionally high number of people have died in shootings.

Kristersson said at Thursday’s press conference that the irresponsible immigration policy and the failure of integration have led to the current situation.

Andersson of the opposition Social Democrats reminds that curbing violence in Sweden is one of the goals of the current government.

It is comparable to the government program concluded by the governing parties and the Sweden Democrats Tidö’s contract it is recorded, for example, that gang criminals and foreigners whose “lifestyle is inappropriate” are deported from the country.

Leader of the Opposition According to Andersson, the army could help, for example, with intelligence, which the police do anyway.

“The government needs to look at Tidö’s contract and start acting strongly. This is not Sweden, this should not happen in Sweden,” Andersson said, according to Aftonbladet.

According to Andersson, the government could also ask for help from the Norwegian, Danish or Finnish police forces to ease the situation. Police officers from these countries could come to Sweden or they could help in other ways, Andersson suggests.

The idea is not entirely new. The former chairman of the Social Democrats, who served as Prime Minister of Sweden between 2014 and 2021 Stefan Löfven said in 2018that he does not rule out the use of the army in the fight against criminal gangs.