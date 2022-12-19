Gang crime | Such is the “Danish model” that fights gang crime with a heavy hand – there is no evidence of benefits, says a criminologist

Stockholm

Both Sweden’s new government and Finland’s basic Finns, who have asked the government an intermediate question about youth and street gang crime, now swear by it. President Sauli Niinistök too has flashed the Danish model as a solution to the problems.

Chairman of Basic Finns Riikka Purran in my opinion, Finland should follow the example of Denmark in eradicating gang crime.

In the interim question signed by all opposition parties, immigration and integration policy is considered to be the explanation for youth and street crime.

Purra wants to tackle gang crime by, among other things, tightening immigration and toughening punishments.

“Here we are looking at a model from, for example, Denmark, which has succeeded in reducing this crime considerably with various measures. It means, for example, that those who participated in gang crimes receive higher punishments than others who commit similar violent crimes,” Purra told Ylen Ykkösaamun in the interview.

Niinistö, on the other hand raised Denmark’s actions in the fight against crime are highlighted in the President’s Question Hour program.

“First Denmark, then Sweden and Norway, have introduced new regulations they consider necessary. If we here seem to continue on that old path, it does not bode well for me. Rethinking such things is in order,” Niinistö said.

Also the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) is spoke for harsher punishments.

The government will answer the interim question in Monday’s plenary session.

Where from is everything really about the Danish model?

In recent years, Denmark has introduced several “gang law packages”, which have increased the punishments and increased the powers of the police.

For example, the police can define a certain area as one where they can carry out body searches without suspicion of crime. In addition, the police can define an area as one where harsher sentences are handed down for crimes committed.

The key Danish law change that has attracted attention in Sweden and Finland is the double punishment for gang criminals.

How well Denmark has succeeded in tackling gang crime then?

Danish criminologist David Sausdal has investigated the effects of Denmark’s gang law packages on crime in Denmark. Sausdal works as an assistant professor at the Department of Sociology at Lund University in Sweden.

In December, the Swedish Tidskrift för Kriminalvård – magazine published Sausdal of the articlewith the title: Dear Sweden, don’t fall too much in love with Danish criminal policy!

Sausdal gives the same instruction to Finland.

Sausdal’s argument is as follows: although politicians in both Sweden and Denmark, and now also in Finland, speak in favor of tougher punishments, there is no research evidence of their benefits.

According to Professor David Sausdal, demands for harsher punishments are based on emotions.

“If it is claimed that Denmark has a better situation in terms of gang violence than Sweden because Denmark has a tougher crime policy, then an argument is being used that is not substantiated by research. The effects of Denmark’s gang laws have not yet been assessed.”

When Danish politicians and police extol the benefits of tougher penalties, they base their arguments on feelings, not facts, says Sausdal.

“Politicians and the police can of course be right, but we don’t know that yet,” says Sausdal.

The problems of increasing punishments were also brought up by a Swedish professor emeritus of criminology Henrik Tham. According to him, studies show that toughening penalties does not reduce crime.

“It is considered a basic criminological fact,” he writes in his debate article.

“ The talk of harsh punishments overshadows other actions taken by Denmark.

Swedish Minister of Justice, representing the moderate coalition Gunnar Strömmer speaks strongly for the Danish model. He has also pointed out that the effects of Denmark’s gang laws have been evaluated. He refers to a report by the Danish Ministry of Justice.

“According to that, the three gang packages introduced recently have been very effective,” said Strömmer For the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation SVT.

Sweden’s current Minister of Justice, Gunnar Strömmer, in a photo taken in 2018.

The report in the abstract states that enhanced punishments are considered effective because they make it possible to deter gang members from criminal activity for a long period of time, which makes it more difficult for gangs to engage in criminal activity.

However, according to Sausdal, the Danish Ministry of Justice has also presented many evaluation reports showing that tougher penalties have little or no effect on reducing crime.

It is still clear that Denmark has succeeded in its criminal policy better than Sweden, says Sausdal.

Police officers patrol a park in Copenhagen on May Day 2021.

The number of fatal shootings in Sweden has increased year by year. 60 people have already died this year. There were two deaths in Denmark by the fall, says the latest from the police statistics.

It is estimated that there are more than 8,200 members of criminal gangs in Sweden, 1,400 in Denmark.

Sausdalin according to the talk about harsh punishments overshadows other measures taken by Denmark, the effectiveness of which has already been researched. He brings up two points where Denmark has succeeded but Sweden has failed.

Criminal policy is an emergency solution, says Sausdal. Functional and long-term solutions are related to families, homes, residential areas, kindergartens, schools and workplaces.

“Social policy and welfare policy”, summarizes Sausdal.

Sweden has not invested enough in immigrant areas, for example.

“Sweden has failed the people living in these areas.”

There were riots in Malmö’s Rosengård district in August 2020. Almost 90 percent of the area’s residents have a foreign background.

Denmark started social policy measures targeting different neighborhoods and groups early on, and they explain Denmark’s success better than harsher punishments, according to Sausdal.

In addition to these preventive measures, Denmark has succeeded better than Sweden in intervening in gang crime in sufficient time.

“When the situation escalates, it is difficult to stop it. I know from Sweden that the police had already used a researcher’s analysis in 2014–2015, according to which the situation in Sweden was one of the worst in Europe. However, the police management did not pay attention to this. Now the problem has grown so big that it is difficult to intervene.”

In Sweden, for example, the police have not been able to solve the majority of murders and shootings.

According to Sausdal, the police’s broader powers to investigate gang crime have helped in the fight against crime. It is also important to tackle financial crimes and tax fraud by gangs and not just focus on, for example, drug crimes.

in Denmarkpoliticians in Sweden and Finland have strongly linked the worsening of the gang problem to immigration.

According to Sausdal, most of Denmark’s approximately 1,400 gang members belong to Hell’s Angels and Bandidos-type organizations.

“Danish gang crime is not only about integration and immigration issues. Not at all.”

The police checked the information of the motorcyclists who participated in the Hell’s Angels gathering near Copenhagen in August 2007.

However, it is true that immigrants – or in the case of Denmark, “non-Westerners” – are overrepresented in crime statistics, even if factors that increase crime in general, such as poverty, are removed from the statistics.

“Overrepresentation is a fact, but we still don’t know much about its causes in the Scandinavian context. They are currently being investigated.”

Denmark has considerably tightened its immigration policy in recent years.

According to Sausdal, however, linking gang crime and immigration together is a simplification, because in Sweden, for example, gang crime is at a completely different level compared to other countries with a high level of immigration in Europe.

“There are gangs in France, Germany and Belgium, but not the same violence as in Sweden.”

Solving the problems of gang crime is not easy. However, according to Sausdal, it is good that Denmark has tried to solve problems in many different ways. According to Sausdal, the much criticized “ghetto laws” are a good example.

“Denmark is proactive and strives to improve people’s lives through criminal, social and housing policies,” says Sausdal.

In Sausdal’s opinion, the so-called ghetto laws are criticized for many good reasons, but in any case, they are an example of Denmark trying to deal with the crime problem in different ways.

“Although we don’t yet know how well they work.”