Gang crime | Nasima Razmyar doesn’t recognize the banter attached to the street gang discussion

According to the former deputy mayor of Helsinki, tough measures are needed to eradicate gang crime.

8.10. 19:25

Helsinki former deputy mayor for education and training, current Sdp MP Nasima Razmyar does not recognize the bullying associated with gang crime.

In his opinion, street gangs have been treated with sufficient seriousness in Finland.

“In my previous job in the management of Helsinki, I met a lot of police officers and preventive youth workers. The message has always been that the situation in Finland is under control. Of course, I believe the authorities.”

Razmyar himself does not feel that he was guilty of bullying. He says that you have to call things by their real names.

“I have tried to speak very openly about immigration [ongelmista]whether it was about honor-related violence or the status of girls and women.”

According to him, however, the challenging thing is that criticism linked to immigration is easily interpreted as racist.

“The risk of misunderstanding is high. The hate speech and the avalanche of feedback that follows for the police, researcher or politician, yes, it can be that in a certain way it makes one more cautious when talking about these things.”

The teasing brought up a left-wing politician from Helsinki Sami Kuusela last Thursday.

I ask by in the green and left-wing parties, it has been difficult to discuss the mild effects of immigration and the topic has been downplayed. For example, a similar discussion has already taken place in Sweden.

In Kuusela’s opinion, the importance of ethnicity in gang crime should now be discussed directly. Many other famous politicians have also acknowledged the difficulty of discussing street gangs.

The former interior minister also took a stand on the matter over the weekend Maria Ohisalo (green).

He told Helsingin Sanomat in the interview on Saturday that the situation of gang crime has changed in Finland in recent years and that fixing the issue requires strict measures.

Sdp’s the immigration policy debate taking place inside is particularly interesting due to the European-wide context.

The Social Democrats are a large party in other Nordic countries as well. For example, in Sweden and Denmark, the line changes of the social democrats have influenced the direction of the country’s politics as a whole.

The line changes, especially in Sweden, have been influenced by the fact that there have been too many issues in the country, says Razmyar.

“In terms of education and social and health care, but especially in youth work and all basic structures, not to mention housing, which is perhaps the most central of all. A very clear message [ruotsalaisilta sosiaalidemokraateilta] has been that don’t spoil this basic foundation.”

In Razmyar’s opinion, the situation in Finland is still very different from the neighboring western countries.

“Of course, there are challenges in our suburbs too, but a good housing policy has precisely avoided the worst problems.”

Razmyar still admits that the situation has worsened in Finland as well.

According to him, it is important to distinguish between young people with symptoms and professional criminal gangs that recruit vulnerable young people and take advantage of them.

According to Razmyar, it’s not just about immigration.

“The gangs are networked all over Europe and other Nordic countries. When this increases there, of course it is reflected and visible here.”

According to Razmyar, hard methods are needed to eradicate brutal gang crime.

“When it comes to gangs and crime, a curator doesn’t solve problems.”