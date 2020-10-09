Highlights: Kanpur police revealed gangs who hacked ATMs

A surprising case has come up in Kanupar, Uttar Pradesh. The Kanpur police claim that they have exposed a gang of ATM hackers who used to extract money from a machine using a small device. Due to the device being stuck between the machine’s note dispenser and the sensor, the rupee withdrawal could not be recorded and the banks used to be licked.

DIG Preetinder Singh said on Thursday that three gang members have defrauded banks worth about Rs 5-6 crore in a year. Such gangs used to commit similar frauds in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Used to buy devices from Bihar

The Kanpur police claim that they detained Jitendra, Bajrang Bahadur Singh and Mujibuddin on suspicion of ATM fraud. In the interrogation, he told that he used to buy software and chimetanuma devices to hack ATMs from Bihar. Used to withdraw 500 rupees from an illiterate person’s ATM card.

This is how lime was applied to the bank

During this time the machine’s note dispenser was not allowed to close with the help of the device. After this, 10 thousand or more amount was withdrawn. The note dispenser used to get stuck in the device when it came up and the sensor could not catch it. In this manner, again, the money used to come in the hands of the accused, but the person who had an ATM card, used to get the message of the transaction decline and the real lime bank used to think.

Where there were no guards, they targeted the ATM

This process was repeated over and over. This disturbance was known when the employees of the cash-loading company at the ATM matched the remaining money with the withdrawal. The accused told the police that they use the NCR and ATMs of companies where there is no guard.

The accused have bought many vehicles

In December-2019, an FIR was registered in Naubasta, Kanpur for stealing Rs 9500 from IDBI Bank ATM. He has also bought several vehicles with the wrong amount withdrawn from the ATM.