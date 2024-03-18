The country has experienced a wave of violence since the beginning of March; Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigns to form interim government

At least 14 people died in an upscale area in the capital of Haiti, Port-au-Prince, this Monday (18 March 2024), after a gang attack. The country has faced a security crisis since March 3, when armed groups moved to free thousands of inmates from the National Penitentiary and more than 3,500 escaped.

According to AFP (Agence France-Presse)on the morning of this Monday (18th March), armed men attacked a bank, a gas station and residences in the neighborhoods of Laboule and Thomassin, located in the commune of Pétion-Ville.

For two weeks, Haiti has faced an uprising by armed groups seeking to overthrow Prime Minister Ariel Henry. On March 12, Henry agreed to step aside to allow the formation of an interim government, after coming under pressure from neighboring Caribbean countries and the United States.

“The government I lead will resign immediately after the installation of a council [de transição]”said the prime minister. “I ask all Haitians to remain calm and do everything they can to return peace and stability as soon as possible.”he completed.

Henry took over the government of the Caribbean country in 2021, after the assassination of then president Jovenel Moïse. Haiti has been facing a political and humanitarian crisis ever since.

Gang leaders and part of the population are calling for Henry to leave and elections to be called. In response, the country's government declared a state of emergency and a curfew.