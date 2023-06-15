“For the management of glaucoma today we have four large families of drugs (to which 2 others have recently been added) with which we can create a personalized therapeutic scheme sewn on the patient like a real ‘tailored suit’. In addition to eye drops , in fact, we have neuro-protectors, drugs that work directly on the biology of the optic nerve, to which are added two options with a low risk profile, such as laser with selective trabeculoplasty (called Slt), a technique recently cleared as before therapeutic choice, which does not require immediate use of eye drops, and minimally invasive surgery (Migs).Both options lower eye pressure which increases in glaucoma, damaging the optic nerve and causing irreversible damage to the nerve fibres”. So Stefano Gandolfi, director of the Ophthalmology Clinic of the University of Parma and president of Sigla, the Italian Glaucoma Society, spoke to Adnkronos Salute on the eve of the XIX national congress, scheduled in Turin from 15 to 17 June.

Glaucoma affects “2 out of 100 Italians after the age of 40 – explains Gandolfi – but as the years go on the percentage increases, after the age of 70 it is 5 out of 100. So the number of people who, for example, can no longer drive is growing because they begin to lose sight in one eye and have a compromised visual field in the other. These patients are no longer independent. Therefore, from a social point of view, the disease has a devastating impact on today’s septuagenarians who are a fundamental pillar of the our family welfare”.

Silent and democratic, glaucoma “affects men and women equally and equally” continues the expert who adds: “it is a scary disease, but not so much as to be put on the ‘radar’ by the institutions. It is no coincidence that glaucoma, like almost all eye diseases, has long been the ‘Cinderella’ of the National Health Service. Hence the work and commitment of Sigla, in cooperation with the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (Iapb) and with the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired, to make the voice heard of those who find themselves in fact with a serious disability due to illness”.

Glaucoma medications “have a major impact on patients’ quality of life. Fortunately, the management of the disease is changing in favor of those affected”. As a first step there is the “laser, a technique recently cleared through customs as a first therapeutic choice, which does not require the use of eye drops – remarked Gandolfi – Minimally invasive surgery, on the other hand, represents the most effective way to lower eye pressure switch to medication right away. Then there is a third step, with the drugs”. In addition to eye drops, “we have available neuroprotectors that work directly on the biology of the optic nerve, and drugs that actually strengthen the optic nerve, making it less vulnerable,” he concludes.