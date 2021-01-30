With the concept of peaceful resistance, Mahatma Gandhi had succeeded in bringing the British Empire to its knees. But radical Hindu nationalists were not convinced. On January 30, 1948, Gandhi was shot.

D.he victim foresaw his imminent end: “If I die by a madman’s bullet, I can die with a smile,” said Mahatma Gandhi comforting to confidants. Only two days later, on January 30, 1948, the time had come: Three bullets hit the spiritual leader of the Indian independence movement, who, as a personified pacifism, had brought the British Empire to give way.

The assassin was Indian like Gandhi himself, Hindu like himself. That’s why I wanted to Nathuram Godse and his co-conspirators punish him. Because as a Hindu he has plunged millions of other Hindus into misery and because he is too tolerant of the followers of the other major religion on the Indian subcontinent, the Muslims.

Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first prime minister Source: Getty Images

Indeed, Gandhi, whose real name was Mohandas Karamchand and was born on October 2, 1869, the last of four children to the Prime Minister of the Principality of Porbandar on the Gujarat Peninsula, preached tolerance and non-violence. As a member of the Indian upper class, he had studied law in London and then started a career as a lawyer, first in his home country and then in South Africa. But already here he became a political activist, initially for the rights of the Indian minority in the British colony of South Africa.

In 1914 he returned to India and began his peaceful campaign for India’s independence. In the following three decades or more, he achieved his goals in many ways – again and again with the means of ritual fasting. Despite his deep religious convictions, Gandhi wanted a single, secular India – and not two states, a Hindu India and a Muslim Pakistan. But that’s exactly what happened in 1947.

Mahatma Gandhi is laid out in New Delhi Source: Getty Images

Expulsions in both directions followed; a total of around 20 million people had to leave their homes. And there have been riots against minorities and even mass murders; estimates of the number of victims vary between 200,000 and one million. It was not until mid-January 1948 that Gandhi was able to force an end to anti-Muslim riots in India with five days of public starvation.

But in doing so he turned a group of particularly radical Hindu nationalists into mortal enemies, above all Nathuram Godse (1910–1949), a member of the radical “All-India Hindu Assembly”. Gandhi was, he said at his trial, a “violent pacifist” who did unspeakable damage to India in the name of truth and non-violence.

The funeral procession with Gandhi’s body Source: Getty Images

“The accumulated provocations of 32 years, which culminated in his last fast in favor of the Muslims, finally led me to the conviction that Gandhi’s existence had to be ended as soon as possible,” Godse justified himself in court. Nevertheless, he received the maximum sentence and was executed on November 15, 1949.

Gandhi himself would probably not have agreed with this judgment – at least that’s what two of his sons said. Because he was always a strict opponent of the death penalty. In any case, the assassination made the prophet of nonviolence finally immortal. To this day, January 30th is considered one of the highest commemorative days of the year in India, and Gandhi is admired around the world for his peaceful struggle.

