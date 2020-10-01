Gandhi Jayanti speech 2020: Every year in India, 2 October is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti. Mahatma Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat, who played an important role in giving the country independence from the British. This means that the country is celebrating Gandhi ji’s 151st birth anniversary. Bapu’s thoughts about truth and non-violence have always been guiding not only India but the whole world and will continue to do so. International Nonviolence Day is also celebrated every year on 2 October in honor of his views. Debates and speech competitions are also held in schools, colleges on Gandhi Jayanti. But this time, schools and colleges are closed due to Corona virus epidemic. In such a situation, speech and essay writing competitions are being organized in many schools and colleges through online mode.

Here we are telling you an easy speech on Gandhi Jayanti, which you can do well by giving –

… Respected teachers and my colleagues …

Today is 2 October and not only the whole of India, but many countries of the world are celebrating 151st Gandhi Jayanti. Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869 in Porbandar, Gujarat. His full name was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Later, he started calling people as Bapu. Bapu played the most important role in getting the country free from the clutches of the British. He forced the British to kneel several times on the basis of their truth and the principle of non-violence. The whole world saluted his principle of non-violence, which is why the whole world also celebrates today as International Non-Violence Day. The thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have always been guiding not only India but the whole world and will continue to do so.

Due to the greatness of Mahatma Gandhi, his actions and thoughts, on October 2, the status of national festival has been given like Independence Day and Republic Day.

Gandhiji believed that you can never get your rights by following the path of violence. He took the path of Satyagraha to protest.

Mahatma Gandhi studied law in London. He did not think it appropriate to become a big officer or a lawyer after earning a barrister degree from London, but devoted his entire life to the name of the country. In his life he made several agitations against British rule. He always kept fighting for the rights of the people.

Champaran Satyagraha, Non-Cooperation Movement, Dandi Satyagraha, Dalit Movement, Quit India Movement were some of his major movements which played a big role in weakening the foundation of British Empire.

Gandhiji continuously voiced evils like untouchability prevalent in Indian society. He wanted to create a society in which all people enjoy equal status because all of them have been created by the same God. They should not be discriminated against. He has always strived for women’s empowerment.

Friends! It is true that we all highly respect Gandhiji. But their dreams will all come true when we follow their ideals like peace, non-violence, truth, equality, respect for women.

So on this day, we should take a pledge to bring his thoughts into our lives.

Thank you.

Jai Hind!

Gandhi Jayanti speech ideas 2020: On Gandhi Jayanti you can write essays or give speeches on these topics-

– Gandhi ji meaning in 21st century

– Gandhiji’s movement which raised independence

– Gandhiji’s message to the students

– Humanity and Gandhi

– The relevance of Gandhiji’s ideas in today’s era

– Bapu and non-violence