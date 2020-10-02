new Delhi: Today is celebrated across the country as Gandhi Jayanti. Today is the 151st birth anniversary of President Mahatma Gandhi. On this occasion, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, remembering Mahatma Gandhi, “I pay homage to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on behalf of the nation.”

On Gandhi Jayanti, I pay homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on behalf of the grateful nation. His message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the entire world by communicating harmony and harmony in society. They remain the source of inspiration for all humanity. – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2020

At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, remembering Gandhi and said that a lot can be learned from his life, his thinking and struggle. Keeping in mind his views, the effort to create a better India is continuing.

We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India. pic.twitter.com/wCe4DkU9aI – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2020

At the same time, Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted remembering Mahamta Gandhi and said that Gandhiji’s extraordinary personality and spiritual life showed the world the path of peace, non-violence and harmony. Amit Shah further wrote that to increase the use of Swadeshi, the whole country is running with Modi ji’s self-reliance.

Gandhiji’s extraordinary personality and spiritual life showed the world the path of peace, non-violence and harmony. To fulfill their dream of increasing the use of Swadeshi, today the entire country is adopting Swadeshi with Modi ji’s resolve of self-reliant India. A tribute to him on Gandhi Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/C3EkO2PBjr – Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 2, 2020

Let me tell you, Mahatma Gandhi has fought fearlessly for the rights and respect of the people all his life. The way he fought against the British, his thoughts still guide the people.

