On October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote a note to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this note, Karan Johar said that he and the entire film industry are going to make many films on the country’s culture, its great history and valor. The filmmaker said that Bollywood plans to celebrate 75 years of independence.

Karan Johar tweeted, “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is a matter of pride for us that we are going to make stories on this great country when 75 years of independence will be celebrated.” Karan Johar has shared the note with this. In this note, he spoke about this new campaign of the Bollywood industry.

Karan Johar wrote in the note, under the ‘Change Within’ campaign, the film industry wants to come together to show some stories in which the culture of the country, its bravery can be shown. Stories have made us, and in every corner of this country, there are many stories that inspire. Last year, a film was made by Rajkumar Hirani on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Now we are going to again associate ourselves with some great campaigns to celebrate independence.

Karan Johar further wrote in the note, as we embark on this journey, it bears witness to a new beginning of the grand era of storytelling to nourish the soul of the idea of ​​India. Inspiration Source We seek continued guidance from our honorable Prime Minister, we members of the film fraternity are very happy to announce our plans to celebrate the 75th year of Independence.

Let us tell that Karan Johar’s campaign includes many filmmakers like Ekta Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Sajid Nadialwala, Dinesh Vijan. Karan Johar has written this note to PM Modi on behalf of all of them.