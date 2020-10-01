Every year, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, programs are organized in schools in which children participate extensively, but this time most of the schools are closed due to Corona due to which children are at home on Gandhi Jayanti.In such a situation, you can tell your children about the importance of Gandhi Jayanti at home and celebrate it in certain ways at home.Here we are telling you some fun ways with which you can celebrate Gandhi Jayanti at home with children and can also give children a message like Gandhi ji to follow the path of non-violence.

Gandhi ji dress

Children enjoy wearing some different dress. On October 2, have your child dress up like Gandhiji and explain to him how Gandhiji used to dress plainly. You can wear white dhoti to the child. You will find it readymade in the market. Believe that your child will like this idea of ​​celebrating Gandhi Jayanti.



Explain Charkha and Khadi

Today’s children do not know much about charkha and khadi clothes, so this Gandhi Jayanti tell them about both these things. Tell the children how Gandhi used the charkha and what is the importance of spinning wheel in the freedom movement of India and at that time the charkha was a major source of livelihood in the villages. Apart from this, tell about the benefits of children wearing Khadi clothes.

face the truth

This is a very fun game and your child will surely enjoy it. Play a truth game with the child in which you will have to ask him some questions and the child will have to answer those questions by telling the truth.

With this game you will get to know your child better. If this game shows that he has ever lied to you or made a mistake, praise him for telling the truth instead of scolding him.



Gandhiji’s three monkeys

Now the importance of Gandhiji’s three monkeys is also getting blurred. In such a situation, the coming generation should know what the father of the nation Gandhiji taught and gave messages through three monkeys. You can also explain the importance and message of Gandhi’s three monkeys by showing them pictures on the Internet.

Make craft

Children love to create art and craft. You can make a picture of Gandhiji, a picture of a charkha or three monkeys of Gandhiji together with the children. Apart from this, children can make many more fun things at home with the help of craft.



House cleaning

Gandhiji used to say that it is very important to keep cleanliness around you and you can teach this to your child on his birthday. Teach him to keep his room and house clean.