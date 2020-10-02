Gandhi Jayanti 2020 Photo, Wishes, Quotes, Messages: Today is the 151st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. Every year 2 October is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti. Gandhiji was a great leader as well as a social reformer. He spent his whole life fearlessly fighting for the rights and respect of the people. The thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, who liberated India from the British, are still guiding the people. Mahatma Gandhi’s full name was Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Later people started calling him Bapu. Bapu

On the basis of the principle of truth and non-violence, the British rule was forced to kneel.

Today let us share his precious thoughts among our friends and close ones and take a firm determination to build the India of his dreams-

– Hate sin but not the sinner, forgiveness is a very valuable thing.

– The best way to know yourself is to put yourself in service to others.

– You don’t understand who is important to you, until you actually lose them.

– The power of love is thousand times more effective and lasting than the power of punishment.

Freedom has no meaning unless there is freedom to make mistakes.

Whoever he can hear the voice of his conscience is within everyone.

-A person is a creature created by his thoughts, he becomes what he thinks.

-Not excess of work, irregularity kills man.

– We become like what we worship.

– Ahimsa is not the guise of cowardice, non-violence is the supreme virtue of a brave person, the path of non-violence expects far more courage than the path of violence.

– Truth cannot be experienced without non-violence, the first principle of non-violence is non-cooperation towards everything inhuman.

Natural resources available on land are to meet our needs, not to satisfy greed.

– The path of peace is the way of truth, truth is more important than peace, in fact, lies are the father of violence.

Cleanliness is more important than political independence, adopt cleanliness in a way that makes it a habit.

-Trust should not be lost on Christianity. It is like an ocean, a few drops being dirty does not make the whole ocean dirty.

Throughout his life, Mahatma Gandhi not only fought the battle of non-violence but also fought against untouchability, caste system and social discrimination. Remembering his contribution to the world, we all remember him with great reverence.

On 15 June 2007, the United Nations announced to celebrate October 2 as International Nonviolence Day in honor of Mahatma Gandhi, which is now celebrating Gandhi Jayanti as non-violence day in other countries of the world. Mahatma Gandhi was born on 2 October 1869, who non-violently made his great contribution in providing independence to India.