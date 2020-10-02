Today is the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation of India. Not only in the country, he is considered one of the biggest supporters of non-violence in the world. The contribution of Mahatma Gandhi to the independence of the country has been tried many times on the 70 mm screen as well. Not only this, his influential personality and his ideals have also been tried on different ways.

The special thing is that the influence of Mahatma Gandhi’s personality has not only been on Bollywood but also on Hollywood. Today, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, we are telling you about those special films made on the life of Mahatma Gandhi which have left a special impression in the hearts and minds of the people.

‘Gandhi’ gets Oscar

The British-Indian film ‘Gandhi’ came out in the year 1982. Directed by Richard Attenborough, the film stars Ben Kingsley in the title role. In this film, there is more focus on that part of Mahatma Gandhi’s life in which he was in South Africa. How he played an important role in India’s independence and how he was assassinated in 1948. The film was also given the Oscar for Best Picture at the 55th Academy Awards.

The Making of Mahatma (1996)

The film ‘The Making of Mahatma’, which was released in 1996, is a proud film. The film highlights the role played by Mahatma Gandhi between India and South Africa. This includes the life of Mahatma Gandhi. Directed by Shyam Benegal, the film is based on the life of Mahatma Gandhi during 21 years in South Africa where he actually adapted his non-violent movement against racial discrimination. The film was inspired by a book titled ‘Apprenticeship of a Mahatma’ by a Mahatma written by Fatima Mir.

Gandhi to Hitler (2011)

This film, which came out in the year 2011 about the life of Mahatma Gandhi, is very special. The film features Raghubir Yadav as Adolf Hitler, while Avjit Dutt plays a minor role as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi in the film. The film is based on the letters “The Downfall” written by Mahatma Gandhi addressed to Hitler.

Hey Ram (2000)

Kamal Haasan made a film about Mahatma Gandhi, ‘Hey Ram’. The film was made in Hindi and Tamil which was later dubbed into Telugu as well. Kamal Haasan wrote the story of this film and directed it as well. Not only this, he was also seen acting in this film. Apart from Kamal Haasan, many famous Bollywood stars were seen in this film, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Hema Malini and Naseeruddin Shah.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

Sanjay Dutt’s film Lage Raho Munna Bhai was the sequel to the 2003 blockbuster film Munna Bhai MBBS. In the film, except for the character of Munna and Circuit, the entire story and characters were recreated and the story was also changed. In this film, many important principles of Mahatma Gandhi’s life have been introduced in a new way.