The 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is being celebrated across the country on 2 October. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi i.e. Bapu was born on 2 October 1969. The entire nation is remembering the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi. At the same time, Bollywood celebrities have also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi through social media. Shabana Azmi, Siddharth Malhotra, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patni, Kajol and many Bollywood celebrities have remembered Mahatma Gandhi.

Shabana Azmi wrote, ‘I remember Mahatma Gandhi on his birthday. There is still a thread of hope that his guidance will lead us from this darkness to light. ‘

Siddharth Malhotra wrote, ‘His ideas of non-violence against violence gives us strength in our fight. Let’s stop spreading hate and negativity together. ‘

Kamal Hasan wrote- ‘Happy birthday to Mr. Mahatma Gandhi, Akshara Hasan sang a song for me in childhood, I am sharing it. Calling every Indian to remember the person whose life is a message for us! Let’s make India a place where everyone is equal – all the good, Gandhi’s India can still be ours! ‘