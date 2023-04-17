Staff of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJCDMX), in conjunction with the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) and National Guard (NG)secured a revolver and arrested a man.

This after the execution of a search warrant in a house located in the Coyoacan mayor’s officeafter neighbors made complaints against a man identified as Marcelo “N”for possession of a firearm.

Field and cabinet work by agents of the Territorial Investigation Prosecutor’s Office in Coyoacán, of the General Coordination of Territorial Investigationrevealed that in said property, located in the Cuadrante San Francisco neighborhood, there were possibly violent people who threatened the neighbors with guns.

Thus, the Public Ministry agent requested and obtained a search warrant from a control judge, which was executed by the detectives who seized a revolver-type firearm and arrested the man.

Both the detained person and the insured evidence were brought before the social representative, who continues with the integration of the investigation folder.

In compliance with the provisions of the National Code of Criminal Proceduresthe person mentioned in this communication, in accordance with the presumption of innocence, will be treated as such at all stages of the procedure, as long as his responsibility is not declared by means of a sentence issued by the court.