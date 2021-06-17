Those responsible for this project that we met at the PC Gaming Show have shared the idea for their open world game.

Sometimes a great idea occurs to you in the most absurd way. This is something that game designers do a lot. And under this premise, Wizard with a Gun was born, one of the indies that has attracted the most attention in the E3 2021 PC Gaming Show. Believe it or not, the inspiration for the game came with memes from Gandalf, Lord of the Rings, and Harry Potter.

That is what its creators tell in an interview with the PC Gamer medium. From Galvanic Games, creators of this particular proposal, they confessed that they were initially looking for inspiration, and for this they gave Don’t Starve Together good hours. With a similar premise and with the idea of ​​making a game of “brave magicians and gunmen with a western flair”, they were planted study by study with a meme of Gandalf armed with an AK-47 and another of Harry Potter shooting Lord Voldemort with a pistol.

They took several refusals until they found Devolver DigitalCreatives say that concept inspired them to name the game and start working on the project. “It just captured the world and the game we wanted to create, plus it was stupid and funny. We bought the website at that time. “They got a lot of negative responses along the way, and they even stopped the project when they couldn’t find a publisher. But they presented it to Devolver Digital at GDC 2019 and they say it was” a perfect match. “

If you missed it in the presentation, Wizard with a Gun is a online cooperative survival game set in a magical desert in which players will have to face all kinds of creatures and dangers, being able to play both alone and cooperatively. In addition, you can create and equip your magician as you want thanks to the different options. It will arrive on PC and Switch in 2022.

