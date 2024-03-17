Tonight a 36-year-old woman was killed in Rome by stabbing her husband under the eyes of her little girl, yesterday a 50-year-old woman, mother of four children, in the province of Lecce, was also stabbed to death by her husband who then injured a neighbor intervened.

From January 1st to March 10th, another twenty women were killed, almost all in the family or emotional context, and we leave behind us a 2023 of 119 feminicides, according to data from the Interior Ministry.

It's time to stop this massacre: let's tighten the laws, let's eliminate the extenuating circumstances for these murderers.

Last week I was horrified by the mere 21 year sentence inflicted on the murderer of Giulio Rigon, massacred at the age of just 30 by kicks and punches by her partner: a sentence that killed poor Giulia a second time.

If we want to stop this massacre we must certainly increase preventive tools and further improve the red code, but above all apply the 'never end sentence' for all these murderers, to send a clear message: anyone who kills a woman must spend her entire life in prison .

Do we want to think about these poor Abels, about these last two murdered women, and about the five orphans of these last two feminicides, and not always just about protecting their Cains?

This is stated by the Hon. Gianna Gancia, European parliamentarian of the League