I agree with the appeal made to the Government by the presidents of the Jewish Community of Milan and Rome, Walker Meghnagi and Victor Fadlun, to ban, for obvious reasons of common sense and responsibility, the pro-Palestine demonstrations on Sunday 27th on Remembrance Day.

Since these are demonstrations which in Italy have always become anti-Semitic, it is shameful that these demonstrations, in light of the terrorist attack of 7 October, can be held on Remembrance Day.

This is stated by the Hon. Gianna GanciaEuropean parliamentarian of the League.

