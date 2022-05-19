Formula 1 is opening up more and more to the United States of America, with the constant addition of races in the stars and stripes territory and with the strong desire to sooner or later be able to admire the deeds of an American driver on the grid. In an apparently counterintuitive way, however, F1 and many of the teams already present in the championship are putting up a strong resistance to the possibility of welcoming a second American team on the grid. This is the Andretti team, directed by Michael, son of the great Mario, who would aspire to enter F1 as early as next season. The doors, however, for the moment have been closed in his face without much regard.

Some teams, such as McLaren and Alpine, have shown themselves to be more hospitable, while Mercedes seems to be leading the ‘no’ front. However, media support for the initiative is coming from the USA Michael Andretti. Even in favor of the candidacy of Andretti Global, this would be the official name of the team, a team historically opposed to the Andretti in the IndyCar championship is moving: the Ganassi Racing team. Mike Hullmanaging director of the team owned by Chip Ganassi, spoke very harshly about the ostracism that F1 is enacting.

“It is an ambitious project, I wish him the best – Hull told the site The Race – Michael is a pure ‘racer’. He knows what it means to compete. His father, when I was little, was probably one of the best riders I’ve ever seen on a track. So he has a tremendous aptitude for understanding what it takes. I don’t know if this scares Formula 1, but I think he should do it [entrare] for this reason: because he is a person who competes. He will learn how to compete with those cars. This is something that every league deserves and should have. One should never reject someone who has this attitude. If they do, be ashamed“he ruled.