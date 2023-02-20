Angostura, Sinaloa.- Because there is pasture scarcity for the herds, the Angostura Livestock takes around 300 armed bales to have as an alternative to support the producer at a low cost and that they have the necessary food for their animals, reported Martín Humberto Valles Castro, president of the organization.

The president of the Angostura Livestock Association reported that currently the greatest need that the producer has is pasture. For this reason, now that the bean threshing is beginning, they are looking for the producers who planted that crop so that they can sell the pasture.

He also commented that they will be very attentive when they harvest the chickpea to also do the negotiations with the producers to have the necessary bales and provide the service to the rancher.

Valles Castro explained that they will seek good prices with agricultural producers to sell the bales at low cost to the rancherssince the objective is to support them because having cattle generates many expenses.

He mentioned that they have gone to El Serrano, where they are already threshing beans to buy pasture, because in that area of ​​Angostura there was little area that was planted and many people already have it set aside. The rancher leader pointed out that depending on the price they manage to buy the pasture from the farmer is how they will give the bale, however, he said, they will try to give it at a fair price.

He commented that most of the ranchers that gathered bean, corn and sorghum pastures from the crops they harvested several weeks ago, at this point they are running out because they have already done so for several months.

He expressed that the ranchers have their herds locked up because they cannot graze them because there are only crops.