The second vice president and counselor for Economic and Social Recovery, Francisco José Gan Pampolshas denied in his first public appearance that he has requested a salary or negotiated his remuneration to assume this responsibility in the Valencian Government. “I have never asked for what does not belong to me,” he maintained.

At a press conference this Monday to present his department focused on repairing the areas affected by the flood of October 29, Gan Pampols insisted that he has not negotiated “any remuneration to come here” to carry out the work of vice president for the Reconstruction. «I don’t know what I’m going to perceive“They will tell me what I have to charge, it is not my problem,” he argued.

In this regard, he has rejected “wasting time” on these issues because this would mean “not dedicating it to the core of our work”, which is the people affected by DANA, and has criticized having “become the target of something” that has been ” escaped.” And he has attributed the controversy that arose around his salary to a “communication error”: “It has not been explained well».

In any case, he has specified that in “no way” will he get paid like when he was active. «I didn’t negotiate“When they told me we would offer you the position, I had to present the last active payroll and that is what I did,” he argued.









In parallel, Pampols has assured that when the programs launched for the reconstruction of the province of Valencia after the DANA are “up and running”, his work at the Consell “will have ended.” «When it is planned and the programs are up and running and the milestones are met, I will tell the president that my job is done», he explained at a press conference this Monday to present his department and its objectives.

Thus, he has announced that, when the reconstruction situation after the flood has been “normalized”, he will call “a press conference and I will say goodbye to you”, alluding to the media, because, as he has pointed out, his department ” “It has no continuity.” «It is a state of administrative exception», he has maintained.

The protocols did not work

The vice president has acknowledged that the alert protocols “have not worked” for “many reasons” and has considered that with ordinary prevention plans some lives “could have been saved”although “not all.” In this way he explained it at a press conference this Monday to present his department and its objectives, in which he assured that his priority action will be “to solve people’s problems” and “guarantee their survival and safety”, and has indicated that the damage has affected a “huge area” in the province of Valencia and has had “very large” magnitudes.

The new person in charge has pointed out that the mission of his department is to ensure “the economic and social normalization of the entire affected area” by applying “a recovery strategy based on the planning and execution of all actions”, as well as “those derived from the “minimization of future risks produced by potentially dangerous meteorological phenomena.” “We cannot prevent it from happening, but we can minimize it,” he stressed.

In this way, it has stated that its purpose is to restore the conditions prior to the dana “as soon as possible”, for which it has announced a framework plan for economic and social reconstruction and measures for prevention, protection and response to crises derived from phenomena meteorological events of “destructive potential”, in which experts will participate and with which “everything that has not worked as expected” will be reviewed.

They will also be in charge of proposing and developing the necessary regulatory modifications and designing the architecture of economic-financial measures at the service of reconstruction; to establish and maintain functional and coordination relationships with all the administrative levels involved, and ensure “unity of effort” through “the coordination of all the actions of the Generalitat.”

“The administration is a huge steering wheel that has a hard time getting going, but when it gets going it picks up cruising speed,” Gan Pampols stressed. This framework plan, he specified, will review all regulations and propose the adaptation of infrastructures and procedures and the adoption of “new measures that must be able to design.” “Plans work above people and, if not, they are poorly designed,” he warned.

Among the principles of his vice presidency, he has listed agility, coordination, transparency, clarity, rigor, professionalism and “determination.” In this regard, he has stressed the need to “not be cumbersome” and to “tell things as they are” to citizens. “Just because it goes quickly does not mean it goes badly,” said the vice president, who gave his word that “everyone involved in this will be technicians.”